Defense: Prosecutors in Karina Vetrano murder trial 'withheld crucial evidence'

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Defense lawyers for the man now being re-tried in the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano are arguing that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence from them - that includes what they're calling a 'race-biased dragnet.'

They say they learned only recently that police took DNA samples from at least 360 black men who had been previously taken into custody in parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

The lawyers tell the New York Times they will file motions on Monday, seeking a hearing to determine if prosecutors hid evidence favorable to the defendant, Chanel Lewis.

