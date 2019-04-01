Crime & Safety

Defense: Prosecutors in Karina Vetrano murder trial 'withheld crucial evidence'

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the trial.

By Eyewitness News
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Defense lawyers for the man now being re-tried in the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano are arguing that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence from them - that includes what they're calling a 'race-biased dragnet.'

This as closing arguments are set to begin on Monday. The defense told the New York Times that they will file a motion after they received a letter saying they never got evidence that might have pointed to their client's innocence.

The Legal Aid Society says it received an anonymous letter claiming to be from a police officer. It reportedly said that police first suspected two white men in the murder of Karina Vetrano and that police conducted a racially based dragnet, claiming more than 360 black men had their DNA taken in Queens and Brooklyn as police searched for their suspect.

That dragnet eventually led police to suspect Chanel Lewis.

Lewis is accused of murdering Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Howard Beach in August of 2016.

His first trial ended in a mistrial, even with a taped confession from Lewis and police saying his DNA was found under Vetrano's nails and on her phone.

The defense insists that the confession was coerced.

Unlike the first trial, this time around the jury also heard emotional testimony from Vetrano's mother.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoward beachnew york cityqueenstrialmurderhoward beach jogger murder
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Defense: Prosecutors in Karina Vetrano murder trial 'withheld crucial evidence'
TOP STORIES
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
NY lawmakers finalizing congestion pricing as part of budget
AccuWeather: April arrives on a brisk, chillier note
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers
Must-read stories from the weekend
Dad suffering from autoimmune disease relearns how to walk
Show More
Police make arrest in disturbing Brooklyn subway assault
Diabetes drugs cost 23 times more in U.S. than Australia, report finds
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
Flight bound for NYC returns to Boston after bird strike
Police: Murdered student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
More TOP STORIES News