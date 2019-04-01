Defense: Prosecutors in Karina Vetrano murder trial 'withheld crucial evidence'

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Defense lawyers for the man now being re-tried in the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano are arguing that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence from them - that includes what they're calling a 'race-biased dragnet.'This as closing arguments are set to begin on Monday. The defense told the New York Times that they will file a motion after they received a letter saying they never got evidence that might have pointed to their client's innocence.The Legal Aid Society says it received an anonymous letter claiming to be from a police officer. It reportedly said that police first suspected two white men in the murder of Karina Vetrano and that police conducted a racially based dragnet, claiming more than 360 black men had their DNA taken in Queens and Brooklyn as police searched for their suspect.That dragnet eventually led police to suspect Chanel Lewis.Lewis is accused of murdering Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Howard Beach in August of 2016.His first trial ended in a mistrial, even with a taped confession from Lewis and police saying his DNA was found under Vetrano's nails and on her phone.The defense insists that the confession was coerced.Unlike the first trial, this time around the jury also heard emotional testimony from Vetrano's mother.----------