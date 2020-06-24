LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Protesters spent the night outside City Hall in Lower Manhattan.
They are demanding $1 billion in cuts from the NYPD's nearly $6 billion budget.
They are vowing to sleep there through June 30, the day before the City Council's budget deadline.
The protesters are apparently made up of two separate groups.
They have put out calls on social media for food, sleeping bags, and for local businesses to make restrooms available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Protesters sleep outside City Hall in NYC call to defund the police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More