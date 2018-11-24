ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Long Island deli owner pulls out machete, chases away robbery suspect

(Suffolk County Police)

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island --
A deli owner whipped out a machete and chased away a would-be robber who's now been charged with holding up five Long Island businesses in the last two months.

Ana Guevara tells Newsday she now realizes she and her husband could've been killed in the Thanksgiving Eve confrontation at Deli and Pupuseria in Huntington Station. Manuel Guevara thinks suspect Carlos Garcia had a fake gun.

The 35-year-old Garcia was charged Thursday in robberies at two cell phone stores, two delis and a laundromat. A suspected getaway driver, 53-year-old Angela Reilly, was also arrested.

Court records did not list lawyers for them.

After Guevara chased Garcia away, police say he tried robbing a nearby deli owned by her sister-in-law.

A customer there helped track Garcia down by following the getaway car and writing down the license plate number.

