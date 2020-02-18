Deli worker shot in back while making sandwiches in Bronx, police say

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker is fighting for his life after being shot in the back while making sandwiches in the Bronx, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on White Plains Road in the Allerton section.

Police say the victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition.

A man and women fled on foot, according to authorities, but were quickly taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
