Deli worker shot in back while making sandwiches in Bronx, police say

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker is fighting for his life after being shot in the back while making sandwiches in the Bronx, police say.
The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on White Plains Road in the Allerton section.
Police say the victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition.
A man and women fled on foot, according to authorities, but were quickly taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
