Deli worker shot in back while making sandwiches in Bronx, police say

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker is fighting for his life after being shot in the back while making sandwiches in the Bronx, police say.The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on White Plains Road in the Allerton section.Police say the victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition.A man and women fled on foot, according to authorities, but were quickly taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.----------