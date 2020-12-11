Deliveryman for Hunger Project injured in double shooting in NYC

The shooting was reported Friday at the Amsterdam Houses at 216 West 64th Street around 1 p.m.
A 41-year-old was shot once in the back and a 33-year-old was shot in the left arm.
The victims were in the courtyard when a black Chrysler minivan pulled up and someone fired shots in their direction.
Officials say one of the victims was a driver or deliveryman with the Hunger Project who was delivering food at the time of the shooting.
Both victims are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
