Food deliveryman robbed of cash, e-bike in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who robbed a deliveryman in the Bronx.Video shows one robber forcing the man off his e-bike.It happened on April 1 at 12:30 a.m. near Elder Avenue and East 172nd Street in Soundview.Police say the robbers threatened the 43-year-old victim with a knife and took off with cash, food, and his e-bike.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).