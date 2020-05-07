Food deliveryman robbed of cash, e-bike in Soundview

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who robbed a deliveryman in the Bronx.

Video shows one robber forcing the man off his e-bike.

It happened on April 1 at 12:30 a.m. near Elder Avenue and East 172nd Street in Soundview.

Police say the robbers threatened the 43-year-old victim with a knife and took off with cash, food, and his e-bike.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soundviewbronxnew york cityrobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
US jobless claims set to surge again before April jobs data
JetBlue to flyover NYC Thursday evening
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
NYC opens more streets to increase social distancing
Show More
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Montefiore Hospital releases 5,000th COVID-19 patient
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
21 hurt in Coney Island apartment complex fire
More TOP STORIES News