SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who robbed a deliveryman in the Bronx.
Video shows one robber forcing the man off his e-bike.
It happened on April 1 at 12:30 a.m. near Elder Avenue and East 172nd Street in Soundview.
Police say the robbers threatened the 43-year-old victim with a knife and took off with cash, food, and his e-bike.
Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Food deliveryman robbed of cash, e-bike in Soundview
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More