Deliveryman robbed of bicycle by armed man and woman in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- Police are searching for the man and woman caught on surveillance video robbing a delivery man on a bicycle.Investigators say the two walked up to a 32-year-old delivery man.They took out a gun and demanded his bike.It happened on Thursday, July 25th at 9:45 p.m. on Walker Street in Chinatown.The woman then rode off with bike, while the man walked away with another person.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------