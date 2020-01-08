Deliveryman attacked, robbed in the Bronx by 4 people

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A deliveryman was attacked and robbed in the Bronx, and police are searching for four suspects.Surveillance video shows the four people surrounding the man on December 28 around 7:30 p.m. on University Avenue in Morris Heights.Police say they punched him in the head before stealing a bag of food.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------