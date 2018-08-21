Deliveryman wanted for beating man with bike chain in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A delivery man is accused of attacking a man during an argument in Manhattan.

The food delivery worker is accused of delivering blows to a man's head with his bike chain.

It happened on July 26th just before 11 p.m. on 9th Avenue at 46th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

Police released pictures of the delivery worker on his blue 10-speed bike.

He apparently works for a courier company called Relay.

The 22-year-old victim says that the two of them got into a verbal dispute when they almost ran into each other on the street.

The victim attempted to walk away, police say, before the man on the bike removed his bike chain, wrapped it around his hand and punched the victim in the back of the head.

The injury was so severe that the victim was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Relay says they are cooperating with police to try and find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'7" to 5'8" tall, and wearing a black backpack with the word, "RELAY" on the back.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

