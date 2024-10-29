Delphi trial enters day 10 as more gruesome evidence revealed in killings of teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. -- An Indiana jury is entering day ten of hearing harrowing testimony in the 2017 killings of two eighth graders.

A forensic scientist testified on Monday in the trial of Richard Allen.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were walking along a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were stabbed to death and left in the woods on Feb. 13, 2017. Allen was arrested in 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Indiana State Police forensic scientist Stacy Bozinovski said no DNA tied Allen to the murder scene in Delphi, Indiana.

Rape kits were performed on Abby and Libby and there was no DNA evidence that the girls were sexually assaulted.

Bozinovski said hair found in Abby's hand matched Libby's sister.

According to police analysis, a .40-caliber unspent round discovered by the girls' bodies came from Allen's gun.

Bozinovski said she tested the unspent round found at the crime scene, but the DNA found on the cartridge was insufficient for further testing.

Allen has admitted to being on the trail the day the girls were killed but he denies any involvement in the murders.

Court continues on Tuesday, Oct. 29.