airline industry

Delta Air Lines extends middle seat blocking through April 2021

Delta Air Lines announced Monday morning it's continuing its commitment to provide more space on board by blocking middle seats and limiting capacity on all flights departing through April 30.

This comes after the airline received some suggestions from customers saying they preferred more space on flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now the only U.S. airline to block middle seats.

"We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind," Bill Lentsch, the chief customer experience officer said in a press release. "We'll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board - that will always be Delta's priority."

In addition, Delta said its taking other steps to reassure customers before they return to travel in the months to come.

They are making COVID-19 testing requirements easier for customers to understand ahead of their travel date. Customers will also find a new interactive travel map to be helpful. It shows where Delta flies and the latest travel requirements or restrictions at that destination.

Delta will also be streamlining travel by building a digital concierge to manage booking, test scheduling and other important document verification on the airline's app.

Customers will also come across a team of ambassadors who will be sanitizing at more than 55 airports.

Details on Delta's seat blocking policy can be found on their website, along with more information on other safety measures they are taking during the pandemic.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltravelairline industrybusinesscoronavirusairlineu.s. & worlddeltacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Southwest Airlines is banning emotional-support animals
Delta Air Lines to keep blocking middle seats
Group works to return international air travel to normal
Airline workers brace for mass layoffs during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
5 injured, including firefighter, in NYC apartment fire
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
COVID Vaccine Updates: Vaccination drive gains speed
Show More
Man dies shortly after NYC vaccination, not believed to be reaction
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
60-day warning period begins for Queens busway violations
When NYers with health problems can begin making vaccine appointments
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News