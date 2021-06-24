covid-19 variant

What should I know about the COVID delta variant?

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL AP Science Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Delta variant responsible for 20% of US infections

NEW YORK -- What should I know about the delta variant?

It's a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses constantly mutate and most changes aren't concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the U.S., it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country's dominant type as well.

It's not clear yet whether the variant makes people sicker since more data needs to be collected, said Dr. Jacob John, who studies viruses at the Christian Medical College at Vellore in southern India.

Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the delta variant.

Researchers in England studied how effective the two-dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were against it, compared with the alpha variant that was first detected in the U.K.

The vaccines were protective for those who got both doses, but were less so among those who got one dose.

It's why experts say it's important to be fully vaccinated. And it's why they say making vaccines accessible globally is so critical.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VARIANT
Why officials are concerned about unvaccinated population in the South
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Biden announces 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
What to know about the delta variant first detected in India
TOP STORIES
1 dead, at least 8 hurt in partial collapse at Miami-area condo
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
NYC mayoral primary: How did your neighborhood vote?
Man shot in the mouth while driving on FDR Drive
Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn while unloading car
Show More
NY lifts COVID state of emergency, last call for to-go cocktails
AccuWeather: Gorgeous again
Transgender woman attacked by man inside NYC subway station
Board approves hikes for rent-controlled apartments in NYC
Exclusive: Firefighters rescue teen trapped in dressing room
More TOP STORIES News