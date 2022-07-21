Politics

NYC's bid to host 2024 Democratic National Convention in spotlight at Javits Center

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are appearing together at the Javits Center Thursday morning to push the city's bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The city formally launched its bid back in May, proposing Madison Square Garden as the primary event site, with the Javits Center available to host different parts of the convention.

The proposal would allow all convention events to take place within a 20-minute walking distance of each other, organizers say.



"This is the most diverse city in America, and one that reflects the face of not only the Democratic party, but the entire nation," Adams said as the bid was launched. "There is no better place for the DNC to host their convention than New York City."

Adams and Hochul were set to discuss the bid beginning at 10 a.m.

