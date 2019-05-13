Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio

EMBED <>More Videos

Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from California yoga studio: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., May 12, 2109

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- The owner of a Southern California yoga studio is accusing Dennis Rodman of helping three people steal more than $3,500 in merchandise from his business.

Ali Shah says security cameras captured the former NBA star walking into Vibes Hot Yoga in Newport Beach on Tuesday with his alleged accomplices. Shah said the four worked together to distract an employee so they could steal clothes and a 400-pound (181-kilogram) amethyst crystal from the front desk.

Shah said Rodman returned Wednesday and tried to distract a different employee while a female companion grabbed clothes that were on display.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were investigating the matter and no one has been arrested.

Rodman told TMZ that the studio's owner offered him the clothes as gifts in exchange for moving the crystal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows man on scooter dragging elderly woman
Pantaleo's disciplinary trial set to begin in Garner death
1 dead in Brooklyn car fire on sidewalk
AccuWeather: Rain returns Monday
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Disturbing video shows Kristaps Porzingis with blood on face
Show More
Prosecutors to reopen Assange rape case
Murphy expected to extend lawsuit time for sex abuse victims
2-year-old suffers broken ribs in Newark hit-and-run
Out-of-control driver seen destroying row of cars along Queens street
Reward doubled for arrest in Coachella puppy abuse case
More TOP STORIES News