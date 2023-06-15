2 hurt in shooting near Denver Nuggets' championship parade

Two people were hurt in a shooting in Denver on Thursday as residents gathered at a parade for the Denver Nuggets, who won their first NBA title on Monday night.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known, according to Denver police.

On Monday night, 10 people were shot in one of the main areas where crowds were gathered in Denver to celebrate the Nuggets' victory, police said. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, authorities said, and two suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.