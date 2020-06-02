Video: Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC

EAST VILLAGE, New York City (WABC) -- A New York City woman's impassioned plea to a group of looters to stop what they were doing is resonating with people across the country.
Desiree Barnes said she approached the group Saturday night in the East Village after they began looting the stores below her apartment.
That is when a man on the street noticed her message and started filming.
"You are here profiting off of our pain," she said. "You think about what it's like to be a black woman in this neighborhood who lives with people in public housing."
Barnes went on to tell the vandals that they don't even realize who they are hurting with their actions.
"And you think it's OK to take down a neighborhood, you don't see corporations here, there are human beings that live in this neighborhood," Barnes said.
The man who captured the video, Dan Ladue, said he wanted to help her get her message out.
"The resonance from people from all walks of life, all across the board, both sides of the aisle, is something I haven't seen from people in a long time," Ladue wrote. "She's a New Yorker, she knew what she was doing."
He said he could tell she was frustrated and wanted to be heard, and based off the overwhelming response he received after posting the video, he said he knows she isn't alone.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Manhattan stores hit by looters
Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn
Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Video: Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News