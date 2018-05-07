NEW YORK (WABC) --Dozens of police officers and medical workers lined up and cheered as NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve left Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, New Jersey on Monday.
Detective Veve, 36, suffered serious injuries when a car in Brooklyn dragged him in June of last year.
Veve is married and has a 3-year-old daughter. He had nine years on the police force at the time of the incident.
"First couple of times we were here, didn't look good at all," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. "He wasn't making a lot of progress. But I came out here two months ago and was absolutely amazed. He's whispering, he just gave us a thumbs up."
"Now he's walking with a rolling walker, the assistance of maybe one person, he's talking, he's eating, he's doing very very well," said Dr. Neil Jasey of the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.
The car was allegedly stolen by 15-year-old Justin Murrell.
Prosecutors have charged Murrell with attempted murder as an adult.
Murell has had 11 previous arrests, most recently for grand larceny on May 16, 2017. He was also charged with stealing a car in April 2017, burglary in 2016 and three separate robberies in 2015.
