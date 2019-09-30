Detectives searching for man's roommate after Queens deadly stabbing

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.Officers were called to a home on 220th Street near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village around 5 p.m. Sunday. They found the body of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.Detectives are searching for his roommate, who is described only as a 63-year-old man, and are trying to determine a possible motive.----------