QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.
Officers were called to a home on 220th Street near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village around 5 p.m. Sunday. They found the body of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.
Detectives are searching for his roommate, who is described only as a 63-year-old man, and are trying to determine a possible motive.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Detectives searching for man's roommate after Queens deadly stabbing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News