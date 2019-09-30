Detectives searching for man's roommate after Queens deadly stabbing

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.

Officers were called to a home on 220th Street near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village around 5 p.m. Sunday. They found the body of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Detectives are searching for his roommate, who is described only as a 63-year-old man, and are trying to determine a possible motive.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagenew york cityqueensstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Police investigating attempted rape at UWS subway stop
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Must-read stories from the weekend
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Show More
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
Annual Tunnel to Towers run honors firefighter killed on 9/11
Police investigate 2 suspected child luring attempts in New Jersey
Man charged after driving SUV through Illinois mall: Police
Bus crashes into deli after colliding with SUV in Hempstead
More TOP STORIES News