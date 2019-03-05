Devastating church fire doesn't burn a single Bible

"Though the odds were against us, God was not," the fire department wrote in response to the dangerous church fire.

DANIELS, West Virginia -- Firefighters in West Virginia were stunned after they found a pile of Bibles untouched by the flames that sparked inside a church.

Coal City Fire Department responded to a fire at Freedom Ministries Church on Sunday morning.

On Facebook, the fire department wrote that at one point, the building was so hot that firefighters had to evacuate.



Miraculously, firefighters discovered that not a single Bible or cross was burned in the church.

The fire department wrote that "though odds were against us, God was not."

They are now looking into what caused the fire.

