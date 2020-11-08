Connecticut, Long Island rattle as 4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Massachusetts Sunday morning, rattling homes -- and residents -- in Connecticut and on Eastern Long Island.

The quake happened at 9:10 a.m. and was centered 9 kilometers southwest of Bliss Corner, MA.

Many took to Twitter to report their homes shaking, with the United States Geological Survey reporting the following shakemap.









At this point, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

