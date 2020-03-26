Coronavirus News: Arts foundations, libraries offer digital classes for kids in NYC

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Arts foundations and organizations are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like businesses, they're losing tons of money. There is some money set aside for them in the federal stimulus package, and even now many are working to stay relevant while shut down.

Lincoln Center may be muted, but it's sounding off virtually.

Every day, one of Lincoln Center's many teaching artists will hold a pop-up classroom for kids.

"Our hope is these fantastic performers artists can inspire some of the same creativity and art-making at home," said Dan Wallace, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

They offer opportunities like a songwriting lesson or a puppet-making class.

The classes are free, plus Lincoln Center is making many past performances available digitally.

"The arts have always had a word to speak in these kinds of moments," Wallace said. "People are separate, and one thing that we can come together on is the arts."

Another great New York institution, the New York Public Library is offering free tutoring services, and with all schools closed, it almost sounds too good to be true.

"In this unique moment we knew parents were going to be home scrambling," said Brian Bannon, NYPL. "It's been a while since many of us have taken those classes."

The tutoring is done through chat boxes so privacy is protected. And it's available in English or Spanish. All you need is a library card or you can sign up simply for an online card.

"Right now in New York, our parents are our kids' primary teacher so this is an opportunity for everyone really," Bannon said.

It's an opportunity to continue learning for all.

