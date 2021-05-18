Diocese of Brooklyn wants more police patrols after 2nd act of vandalism in 3 days

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn is asking for more police patrols around churches after the second act of vandalism in three days.

The latest incident happened on the grounds of the Diocesan administrative offices on Prospect Park West in Windsor Terrace over the weekend.

The facilities manager noticed a statue had been damaged with Baby Jesus' head cut off.

The incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime and the Diocese is working toward repairing the statue.

Last Friday, a crucifix was toppled and an American flag was burned outside Saint Athanasius Roman Catholic Church.

RELATED | NYPD releases surveillance video of Brooklyn church vandalism suspect

"We are definitely concerned that there is a pattern of hate crimes against Catholics. There was a hate crime at a Bensonhurst parish on Friday morning and now, just a few days later, this is act of hatred has been discovered at the Diocesan offices. The Diocese will be notifying our churches to be on alert, and we are asking the NYPD to increase patrols in and around the area of our churches. Hatred and intolerance of the Catholic faith, and for that matter any faith, has no place here," said Monsignor Anthony M. Hernandez, Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

