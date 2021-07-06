localish

Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips and dippables

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips and dippables

PHILADELPHIA -- A trained chef took advantage of the pandemic to create a new line of dips and dippables.

The line is a nostalgic nod to Daniel Giorgio's childhood growing up in South Philadelphia, whereas a 12-year-old boy he would sit on the stoop with the ladies on the street and they'd eat dip and gossip.


In launching Dip Daddy, he wanted to elevate the classics, making dips and dippables in small batches, using only fresh ingredients and no chemical additives.

You can order online and Dip Daddy delivers twice weekly. Giorgio is now working on a pickup location.


Dip Daddy | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips and dippables
Black and Brew has been a breakfast, coffee stable for nearly 15 years
Peddler's Village charms families with sprawling shopping experience
Chicago plant shop growing community 1 seed at a time
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms | LIVE
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa could make landfall in Florida as a Cat 1 hurricane
Eric Adams holds narrow lead in latest Ranked Choice results
2021 New York Primary Results
Hometown Heroes: What to know as post-parade ceremony scrapped
NYC man dies after skydiving accident in Pa.
Show More
Amanda Kloots remembers husband Nick Cordero one year after his death
Driver crashes car into NYC home after dispute with tenant
9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from NYC lake: Officials
Illegal fireworks eyed in fire that destroyed home, killed dog
Man caught on video during NJ racist rant arrested
More TOP STORIES News