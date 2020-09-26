Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas town's water supply

The amoeba, known as naegleria fowleri, prompted a do-not-use advisory Friday for the Brazosport Water Supply.
CORRECTION: At 10 PM Friday the Brazosport Water Authority was informed of potential Naegleria Fowleri in the water supply.— Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020
DO NOT USE ADVISORY: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens & TDCJ Wayne Scott. https://t.co/CQB99XRhak
The advisory means customers should not use water for anything but flushing toilets, including drinking, bathing or cooking.
The orders were issued for Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens Unit and TDCJ Wayne Scott Unit.
"At 10:00 p.m. this evening the Brazosport Water Authority was informed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) of a potential Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis in the water supply," said Brazosport Water Authority General Manager Ronald Woodruff in a letter Friday to city managers.
Approximately 58,000 people are impacted by the advisory which was issued late Friday to Brazosport Water Authority member cities.
An extremely long line of people outside of HEB in Lake Jackson this morning stocking up on water. They’ve been told NOT to use their water for anything other than flushing the toilet because of a potential brain eating amoeba. https://t.co/Ye8SlC14cQ pic.twitter.com/neVJTr7TfE— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 26, 2020
The CDC says Naegleria fowleri typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose.
It can travel to the brain and cause a condition known as amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but highly lethal disease, according to health experts.
The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria fowleri.
Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.
It wasn't known what exactly prompted the advisory or if any anyone had recently become ill.
WATCH: Residents react to the news as they stock up on bottle water at grocery stores
Brazosport Water Authority customers won't be able to use the water until authorities say it has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that it is safe to use.
There's no word on how long the advisory will be in effect.
Several cities that buy water from Brazosport have other water sources to draw from, including Rosenberg. City leaders said Saturday that crews were shutting off the supply from Brazosport and would draw from city wells.
The City was notified this A.M. regarding the water that we received from BWA. The City immediately isolated the water supply from BWA, activated the groundwater wells & is continuing to flush any BWA water from our system. We are working to obtain more info.Will keep you updated pic.twitter.com/sRdC6zpU1X— City of Rosenberg (@RosenbergTXGov) September 26, 2020
As word spread about the advisory, people flocked to supermarkets to buy bottled water. Some customers were seen leaving stores with carts full of large quantities of bottled water.
At an emergency meeting of the Lake Jackson City Council Saturday morning, city leaders discussed a possible delivery of more bottled water to the city.
The Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice sent water tanker trucks to both prison facilities impacted to provide water for showers. 18-wheelers loaded with pallets of bottled water were also ordered for the units.
----------
