DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN

Millions of DIRECTV and AT&T subscribers could soon lose ESPN, ABC and a host of channels owned by the Walt Disney Company.

This includes College Football games and even Monday Night Football.

The Walt Disney Company is in active contract negotiations with AT&T.

At issue? The fees the company is willing to pay for the rights to re-transmit those channels.

Without an agreement, anyone in the country who gets TV programming from AT&T or DIRECTV would lose access to ESPN, the Disney networks, and Freeform.

What's more, viewers in New York Tri-State area and Delaware Valley would lose access to ABC through local stations, WABC and WPVI.

We reached out to AT&T and a spokesperson provided us with a statement that read in part, "We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about."

And a spokesperson for Disney released the following statement: "we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so."
