Disabled Amtrak train in Metuchen disrupts NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 10:03PM
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A disabled Amtrak train has halted some NJ Transit service on the Northeast Corridor during the height of the evening commute on Monday.

NJ Transit said the disabled Amtrak train was near Metuchen, New Jersey.

It's not clear what was caused the train to become disabled.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

