LI school board pursuing disciplinary charges against principal accused of sexual assault

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island school board is pursuing disciplinary charges against a high school principal who is accused of sexually assaulting a student.Riverhead High School principal Charles Regan has already been reassigned with pay.An 18-year-old student says Regan sent her sexually explicit photos and messages and kissed her in his school office.She says Regan sent her the above photo.Regan has not been criminally charged but police are looking into the allegations.The school district says it intends to vigorously pursue disciplinary charges against Regan.----------