A disgruntled restaurant customer in East Harlem is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a bar during business hours.Luis Saquicili is charged with arson. Police say he was refused entry by the owner of the bar at Pinole Mexican Restaurant earlier this week because he was drunk.Police say Saquicli returned to the bar hours later and threw the Molotov cocktail onto the floor.A fire broke out, and fortunately no one was injured.----------