Disgruntled customer accused of throwing Molotov cocktail inside East Harlem bar

Bill Ritter has more on a disgruntled customer who is accused of throwing a Molotov covktail inside a bar in East Harlem.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A disgruntled restaurant customer in East Harlem is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a bar during business hours.

Luis Saquicili is charged with arson. Police say he was refused entry by the owner of the bar at Pinole Mexican Restaurant earlier this week because he was drunk.

Police say Saquicli returned to the bar hours later and threw the Molotov cocktail onto the floor.

A fire broke out, and fortunately no one was injured.

