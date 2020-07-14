Dismembered body found in multi-million dollar condo in NYC: Sources

Authorities responded to the scene no the 7th floor at 365 East Houston St. just after 3:30 p.m.
Sources tell Eyewitness News police found the body inside the $2.4 million condo after a neighbor heard screaming and "loud noises" on Monday.
According to a 911 call, a family member checked on the victim and told police she found a decapitated body with limbs cut off.
The victim is a male and lived in the luxury apartment.
Friends described the victim as a tech entrepreneur who has been very active in the developing world.
It remains unclear how the victim died. Investigators are on the scene to examine the remains for trauma that would have caused his death.
