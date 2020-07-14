LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death on the Lower East Side.
Authorities responded to the scene no the 7th floor at 365 East Houston St. just after 3:30 p.m.
Sources tell Eyewitness News police have found a dismembered body inside the location.
RELATED | 1-year-old killed: Video shows suspects in deadly NYC shooting
According to a 911 call, the caller told police she found a decapitated body with limbs cut off.
The victim is a male and lived in the apartment.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Dismembered body found in Lower East Side building: Sources
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News