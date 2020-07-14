Dismembered body found in Lower East Side building: Sources

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death on the Lower East Side.

Authorities responded to the scene no the 7th floor at 365 East Houston St. just after 3:30 p.m.

Sources tell Eyewitness News police have found a dismembered body inside the location.

RELATED | 1-year-old killed: Video shows suspects in deadly NYC shooting

According to a 911 call, the caller told police she found a decapitated body with limbs cut off.

The victim is a male and lived in the apartment.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citynypdsuspicious deathnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows NYC gunmen who killed toddler; $15,000 reward offered
COVID News: Coronavirus spread at Fourth of July party
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
No evidence of bias after feces thrown at Black woman's yard: Cops
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; Quarantine list grows
Protesters call for more policing amid rise in gun violence
COVID News: 2 NY pools reopen after staffs get COVID-19
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
Quarantine Update: NY, NJ, CT add 4 states to mandatory isolation list
More TOP STORIES News