Dismembered body found on Lower East Side: Sources

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death on the Lower East Side.

Authorities responded to the scene at 365 East Houston St. just after 3:30 p.m.

Sources tell Eyewitness News police have found a dismembered body inside the location.

The victim is a male.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
