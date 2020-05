'Disney Family Singalong: Volume II': Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend join lineup

"A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" - Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Baby Mine" - Katy Perry

"Beauty and the Beast" - John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" - Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" - Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" - Shakira

"When I Am Older" - Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Your Mother and Mine" - Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

"Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer feat. "Dancing with the Stars" Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

Get ready for another night of Disney magic!Disney has begun to announce the celebrity performances for the next "Disney Family Singalong" on ABC, which will feature music from "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Tarzan," "The Lion King," and other Disney classics:Disney also teased that there will be more surprise performances that have yet to be announced.The first round of performers to be announced included Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.On May 6, Disney added Kermit, Miss Piggy, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend and Katy Perry to the lineup."The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.