Disney's Investor Day previews new additions to 'Hocus Pocus,' 'Lion King,' 'Toy Story,' 'Enchanted' universes

The studio also previewed a new film animated "Encanto" and new Pixar features "Lightyear" and "Turning Red." Reboots and re-imaginings are also in the works for "Three Men and a Baby," "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Pinocchio."
Here's a recap of the content previewed Thursday from Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar and Marvel:
- "Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to the hit 1993 Halloween film, coming to Disney+
- A Disney+ reboot of "Three Men and a Baby" starring Zac Efron coming in 2022
- Original films inspired by the real-life stories of athletes Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and coming to Disney+
- "Flora & Ulysses," coming to Disney+ on Feb. 19
- A Kenya Barris re-imagining of "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union coming to Disney+ in 2022
- An animated "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film coming to Disney+ in 2021
- "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the next installment in the "Ice Age" franchise, coming to Disney+ in 2022
- An animated "Night at the Museum" film directed by Shawn Levy, coming to Disney+ in 2021
- Previously announced "Jungle Cruise," slated for a July 2021 theatrical release
- A prequel to the live-action "Lion King" film with music from Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Nicholas Britell
- Previously announced live-action "Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and with music by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers," a hybrid live-action-animated film starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg
- A re-telling of "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks coming to Disney+
- "Peter Pan & Wendy" on Disney+ starring Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook
- "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" starring Amy Adams, coming to Disney+
- "Sister Act 3" starring Whoopi Goldberg, coming to Disney+
- Four Disney Animation series coming to Disney+: "Baymax!," "Zootopia+," and "Tiana" coming in 2022; "Moana" in 2023.
- "Iwájú," a sci-fi series created with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali, coming to Disney+ in 2022
- "Encanto," a feature film set in Colombia about a "magical family [that lives] in a magical home" coming fall 2021
- Pixar Popcorn, a collection of shorts starring Pixar characters, coming to Disney+ in January
- Additional episodes of the "Inside Pixar" docu-series coming to Disney+
- "Burrow," Pixar's next SparkShort that will accompany "Soul" when it drops in Disney+ at the end of this month: "Burrow follows a young rabbit trying to build the home of her dreams."
- "Win or Lose," a long-form animated series coming to Disney+ in 2023: "The show follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character."
- A new "Cars" series following Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country, coming to Disney+ in fall 2022
- "Dug Days," an "Up!" spinoff series where Dug "discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and... SQUIRRELS," coming to Disney+ in Fall 2021
- "Luca," feature film billed as "a celebration of the friendship between a boy named Luca and his best friend Alberto during their unforgettable summer," coming to theaters in June 2021
- "Turning Red," a Pixar film about Mei, who "experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda," coming to theaters in 2022
- "Lightyear," the "definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear," starring Chris Evans, coming to theaters in 2022
- Marvel's previously announced "WandaVision" series, coming to Disney+ in January
- "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness," which debuts March 25, 2022
- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," coming to Disney+ on March 19
- "Black Widow," which will hit theaters in May 2021
- "Loki," a series starring Owen Wilson that will premiere on Disney+
- "What If...?," Marvel's first animated series, coming to Disney+ summer 2021
- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," coming to theaters in July 9, 2021
- "Ms. Marvel," an original series starring Iman Vellani coming to Disney+ in 2021
- "Captain Marvel 2," featuring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, in development
- "Eternals" with an ensemble cast, coming to theaters in November 2021
- "Hawkeye," a series coming to Disney+
- "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, coming to Disney+
- "Secret Invasion," coming to Disney+
- "Iron heart," an original series "about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man," coming to Disney+
- "Armor Wars," a "classic Marvel story about Tony Stark's worst fear coming true," coming to Disney+
- A "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special coming to Disney+ in 2022
- "I Am Groot," an original series of Baby Groot shorts coming to Disney+
- "Black Panther II," coming to theaters July 8, 2022; Marvel will not re-cast Chadwick Boseman's character
- A Jon Watts-directed Fantastic Four film
