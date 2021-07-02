First-ever Disney animation exhibit coming to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The exhibit will examine Disney's personal fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in his films and theme parks.
Forty works of 18th-century European decorative arts and design-from tapestries and furniture to Boulle clocks and Svres porcelain-will be featured alongside 150 production artworks and works on paper.
The exhibition will highlight references to European visual culture in Disney animated films, including nods to Gothic Revival architecture in Cinderella (1950), medieval influences on Sleeping Beauty (1959), and Rococo-inspired objects brought to life in Beauty and the Beast (1991).
The exhibition marks the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast's animated theatrical release.
The Disney-themed exhibit will be on display from Dec. 10 to March 6 of next year.
Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.
