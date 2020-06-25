Disney to transform Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog" theme at California, Florida parks

The Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida will be transformed to align with "The Princess and the Frog" film, Disney officials announced Thursday.

The rides will now center around the characters and theme of the 2009 animated film, including Princess Tiana.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardis Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!," the actress who voices Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, said in a statement.

Though an exact completion date for the project was not provided, Imagineers have been working on the project since last year, according to Disney's website.

The news comes one day after officials announced that it will delay the reopening of its Anaheim park and hotels. No new date was given.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
