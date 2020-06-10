Disneyland Resort announces proposed plan to begin phased reopening of Anaheim theme parks in July

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6008292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The magic is returning. Read a message from Josh D'Amaro regarding our Disney parks and experiences around the world.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort has announced a proposed plan to begin a phased reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim on July 9, followed by a reopening of the location's theme parks later that month."Sixty-five years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park gates once again on July 17, 2020," a statement on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.The planned July reopenings are pending state and local government approvals, according to the statement."We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our cast, guests and local communities top of mind."Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the news release said. The Downtown Disney district will begin reopening July 9.Shanghai Disneyland, Florida's Disney Springs and several Disney stores have reopened in recent weeks.