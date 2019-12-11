Disneyland Resort debuts Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Magic Happens Parade, and Avengers Campus in 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort will be offering guests more reasons to visit in 2020!

The park will debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Magic Happens Parade, and Avengers Campus.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face to face with some fan-favorite Star Wars characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland on May 31, 2019. The new land made history as the largest single-land expansion ever at the Disneyland Resort.

The new Magic Happens parade will arrive Feb. 28.

The new daytime parade will feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes, and beloved Disney characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" and "Moana," plus "Coco," "Sleeping Beauty" and more, all led by Mickey Mouse and his pals. The parade will travel down Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland Resort.

The new Magic Happens parade will debut at Disneyland Resort Feb. 28.

Disneyland California Adventure Park will also join in the fun by debuting Avengers Campus.

Guests can team up with the Avengers to recruit the next generation of Super Heroes. Avengers Campus will open with the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. Guests will be able to sling webs just like Spider-Man and come face-to-face with legendary super heroes like the Ant-Man, The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and his elite guards, the Dora Milaje, Thor and Iron Man.

An opening date for the Avengers Campus has not been set.

Disneyland California Adventure Park will debut Avengers Campus in 2020.

