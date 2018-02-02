Dispute between girls at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A dispute between two 16-year-old girls at a Queens high school resulted in one throwing bleach at the other.

One of the students at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside threw pickle juice during the dispute, and the other responded by throwing bleach, authorities said.

Those two girls and three others who were splashed by the bleach were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

After they are treated, both 16-year-old girls will be charged, police said.

