Crime & Safety

Dispute between Amtrak employees leads to shooting in Sunnyside

By Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two Amtrak employees got into a dispute at work Thursday morning that officials say resulted in one shooting the other in the leg in Queens.

The 53-year-old victim was shot in the left leg inside his truck at the entrance to the Sunnyside Yard just after 8 a.m.

He was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg at Elmhurst Hospital

The suspect fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade. About an hour later, he was found parked in the parking lot of a nearby Rite Aid.

After a standoff with responding officers, he apparently shot himself in the driver's seat.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Amtrak is aware of Thursday morning's developments and will have a statement shortly. No Amtrak train service was affected.

Meanwhile, number 7 subway trains have resumed stopping at 52 Street in both directions.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysunnysidequeensnew york cityshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Single winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Play ball: Yankees host Orioles in 2019 opener
LI woman hit by turkey thrown through windshield in 2004 dies
Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker
More TOP STORIES News