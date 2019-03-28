SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two Amtrak employees got into a dispute at work Thursday morning that officials say resulted in one shooting the other in the leg in Queens.
The 53-year-old victim was shot in the left leg inside his truck at the entrance to the Sunnyside Yard just after 8 a.m.
He was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg at Elmhurst Hospital
The suspect fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade. About an hour later, he was found parked in the parking lot of a nearby Rite Aid.
After a standoff with responding officers, he apparently shot himself in the driver's seat.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Amtrak is aware of Thursday morning's developments and will have a statement shortly. No Amtrak train service was affected.
Meanwhile, number 7 subway trains have resumed stopping at 52 Street in both directions.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Dispute between Amtrak employees leads to shooting in Sunnyside
TOP STORIES
Show More