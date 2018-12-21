A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan early Friday morning.It happened outside Virgil's Barbecue on West 44th Street around 2:30 a.m.The 44-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Medical Center in serious condition.The two apparently had a verbal dispute outside of the bar.Police are now searching for a suspect, described as 6-foot-2 and wearing an orange hat, orange shirt and gray coat.----------