'Disrespectful': Gov. Cuomo scolds crowded party boat

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is one less party boat in the water, and the popular Liberty Belle was not at its usual dock at Pier 36 after police moved in and made arrests on Saturday night.Officials met the boat at the pier and arrested the owners and the captain of the boat, claiming it did not practice social distancing and did not have a license to serve alcohol."How a charter boat could put together a crowd on deck and leave. It's disrespectful, it's illegal, it not only violates public health, it violates common decency," said Governor Cuomo.As other boats left the same pier on Sunday, the crew of the Majestic Princess, which is a different company, told Eyewitness News that they sanitize hands, they take everyone's temperature and they operate at 50% capacity so that passengers can safely enjoy a ride around the city on a hot summer day."If it's crowded, I won't take it," said passenger Yahaira Salinas.Across the way into Brooklyn, there was another party. This rave was underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge had at least 100 people.Meanwhile, Eyewitness News reached out to the Liberty Belle for comment on what happened. Their website does not mention being shut down. They have not yet released a statement.