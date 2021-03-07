Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community; stepfather charged with murder

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Community members gathered to mourn the disturbing death of a 10-year-old boy in Harlem and to stand against all forms of violence.

Police say Ayden Wolfe's body was covered in bruises, and on Sunday night, police charged the boy's stepfather, Ryan Cato with murder.

Wolfe's death is causing an uproar in the community. Local activists are speaking out on the need for school counseling and opening youth centers to provide support for children who may be in dangerous situations at home.

Police got a call for an assault inside the family's fourth-floor apartment at the Saint Nicholas Houses on 260 West 131st St. on Saturday. When officers went inside, they found the 10-year-old on the living room floor - he was not alive. Police say he had extensive bruises, both old and new.

Local anti-violence leaders and the community are crushed at the young loss of life. There have been counselors at the apartment building to help neighbors cope, and they are pushing for more people to be aware of their neighbors and say something if they see a child in trouble.

"Evidently, whatever happened, somebody knew something before this...there was a series of things that led up to what happened yesterday, the loss of life with this kid," said Iesha Sekou of Street Corner Resources.

The Medical Examiner has not determined the exact cause of death.

MORE NEWS | Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattannychachild deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning
2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'
Show More
NJ city converts shipping containers to house homeless, at-risk residents
LIRR's reduced schedule creates some crowding conditions
5 women now accuse Cuomo of sex harassment, calls grow for resignation
NJ hospital administering 1,000 J&J vaccines Monday
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
More TOP STORIES News