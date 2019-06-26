'Dead is better:' Idaho man's Facebook page contained disturbing posts ahead of girlfriend's murder

IDAHO FALLS, ID -- The Facebook page of a 33-year-old Idaho man tipped off police in a murder investigation.

Officers arrested Philip Schwab on charges of first-degree murder after finding his girlfriend's body buried in her backyard flower bed.

Schwab's Facebook posts around the time Kaylynn Blue was missing helped officers build a case against him.

Investigators said in court documents that Schwab stabbed Blue in the neck while she was sleeping Sunday, June 23.

Days prior, he began making disturbing posts on his Facebook page.

  • "If stabbing people is wrong, I don't want to be right!"
  • "Dead is better."
  • "She deserved quicker"
  • "I like drawing it out"
  • "and I'm only using my hands..."
  • "Good thing I have a get-out-of-jail-free card"


Those phrases started Friday morning and lasted through the weekend, right up until police arrested him Monday morning.

Schwab is being held in jail without bond. He told a judge he planned to plead no contest to the charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
idahoarrestmurderfacebook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in NJ
Exclusive: Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery speaks out
Show More
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case: Judge declines to rule on dismissal
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
Caban declares victory in too close to call Queens DA primary
More TOP STORIES News