Disturbing video shows bodega worker shot in face in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the man who shot a bodega worker in the face during a robbery in Brooklyn.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera on January 10.

The disturbing video shows an armed suspect walking into the store on Church Avenue in Brownsville, pointing a handgun at the victim and demanding money.

He then opens fire, hitting the worker above his right eyebrow.

Police say the suspect fled east on Church Avenue with an unknown amount of cash.

The bodega worker was treated at Brookdale Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

