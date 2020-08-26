Disturbing video shows woman brutally beaten in attempted sex assault in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man wanted for brutally beating a woman on the sidewalk and attempting to sexually assault her.It happened on Tuesday, August 25th at 6 a.m. at the southwest corner of Division Avenue and Rodney Street in Williamsburg.The 46-year-old woman was walking when the man approached her from behind, picked her up, and slammed her onto the sidewalk.The attacker then repeatedly punched her in the face and body, and attempted to take her pants off as she was lying dazed on the sidewalk.He then ran off on Division Street towards Keap Street.The woman suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where she is in a medically induced coma.The attacker is described as a man with a light complexion and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and red sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------