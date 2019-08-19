Divers search for father who drowned while trying to save son in New York lake

By Eyewitness News
GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- The search resumed Monday for a father who is believed to have drowned while trying to save his baby at an Orange County lake over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses said the father jumped into Greenwood Lake after his son had fallen in just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

About 10 children were on a pontoon boat when the accident happened.

An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but was too late.

Divers were continuing the recovery effort Monday.

The toddler is expected to be OK.

