GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- The search resumed Monday for a father who is believed to have drowned while trying to save his baby at an Orange County lake over the weekend.
Eyewitnesses said the father jumped into Greenwood Lake after his son had fallen in just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
About 10 children were on a pontoon boat when the accident happened.
An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but was too late.
Divers were continuing the recovery effort Monday.
The toddler is expected to be OK.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Divers search for father who drowned while trying to save son in New York lake
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More