Divers search vehicle found in Hempstead Lake for survivors

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Rescue crews and divers are in the water searching for survivors after a vehicle was found in Hempstead Lake.The search created a traffic backup at Exit 19 Peninsula Boulevard ramp to the westbound Southern State Parkway.The lake is located in Hempstead Lake State Park. Rescue divers were in the water searching the vehicle for survivors.Police were notified of the vehicle by it's OnStar system.There were unconfirmed reports that the vehicle in the water might have been stolen.There is no word on how the car ended up in the water.