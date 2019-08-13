Divers search vehicle found in Hempstead Lake, find no one inside

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Rescue crews and divers were in the water searching for survivors after a vehicle was found in Hempstead Lake. Fortunately, no one was inside.The search created a traffic backup at Exit 19 Peninsula Boulevard ramp to the westbound Southern State Parkway.The lake is located in Hempstead Lake State Park. Rescue divers and other emergency workers searched the surrounding area to make sure no one was ejected out of the vehicle, but found no one.Tire marks were found on the shoreline, but officials still don't know what happened.Police were notified of the vehicle by its OnStar system.There were unconfirmed reports that the vehicle in the water might have been stolen.Local firefighters said they have never had a vehicle go that far into the lake.----------