Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Comedian D.L. Hughley collapses on stage, later tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- It was no laughing matter when comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage and later tested positive for COVID-19.

An audience member recorded video of the moment via cellphone.

Hughley was performing in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night he he collapsed without warning.

His publicist later said the star had been suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week.

The star of the 'D.L. Hughley Show' and the movie 'Soul Plane' later reassured fans while maintaining his sense of humor .

Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

He says he intends to go into isolation for 14 days.

